Tigers Alternate Captain McKenna Wins Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2024-25
May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers alternate captain Gavin McKenna has won the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, the Western Hockey League announced Wednesday.
Four Broncos Memorial Trophy Finalists
Eastern Conference Finalists
Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers
Oliver Tulk, Calgary Hitmen
Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders
Western Conference Finalists
Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs
Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs
Kyle Chyzowski, Portland Winterhawks
McKenna, the 2024 WHL Rookie of the Year and winner of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, vaulted to superstar status in 2024-25.
The 17-year-old finished second in the WHL scoring race with 41 goals and 88 assists for 129 points and a +60 rating in 56 regular-season games.
He led all WHLers in plus/minus and assists, tied for fifth in goals and third in shorthanded goals (four).
The Whitehorse, Yukon product was only held off the scoresheet three times while embarking on a modern WHL-record point streak with 100 points (32G-68A) over 40 consecutive games. That streak has since extended to a staggering 53 games in the 2025 WHL Playoffs, setting a modern Canadian Hockey League record (2000-present) for points in consecutive games (regular season, playoffs & Memorial Cup).
McKenna was named WHL Player of the Month twice in the regular season (September/October, January) in addition to three Tempo WHL Player of the Week wins. He's also been named to the 2024-25 WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.
Since being selected by the Tigers with the first-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, McKenna has cemented himself a special player with 244 points (79G-165A) in 133 WHL regular season games. He became the third-fastest player in modern WHL history to reach 200 points after hitting the milestone in his 118th game.
He has boosted his international resume with his first appearance at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2025, where he recorded one goal in five games as the youngest member of Team Canada. He previously set a record for points by a Canadian (20) at the IIHF U18 World Championship en route to a gold medal in 2024 and won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In 2023-24, he was named to the WHL Central Division First All-Star Team and won both WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year.
He's eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
McKenna is the fourth Tigers player and the first since Kris Russell in 2007 to be named WHL Player of the Year.
The most prestigious individual award of the Western Hockey League is named the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy in memory of the four members of the Swift Current Broncos who died in a tragic accident on December 30, 1986.
The four players - Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka, and Brent Ruff - all died when the Swift Current bus crashed while en route to a game in Regina.
"In order that we never forget this incident, we have named this trophy in memory of these four young men," stated the late Ed Chynoweth, who served as WHL Commissioner from 1973-79 and 1980-95. "Like hundreds of other players before them, and hundreds that will follow, WHL players spend countless hours riding the bus in pursuing their hockey aspirations. By naming the Most Valuable Player Trophy in honour of these four players, hopefully we will never forget the sacrifice given by these young men."
Until 1993-94, the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy was presented to the Most Valuable Player in the WHL. Since 1994-95, it has been awarded to the WHL Player of the Year.
The WHL Player of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.
Winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (since 2004)
2024-25 Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers
2023-24 Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors
2022-23 Connor Bedard, Regina Pats*
2021-22 Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers*
2020-21 Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE
2019-20 Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs
2018-19 Joachim Blichfeld, Portland Winterhawks
2017-18 Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips
2016-17 Sam Steel, Regina Pats
2015-16 Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw Warriors
2014-15 Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland Winterhawks
2013-14 Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE
2012-13 Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos
2011-12 Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans*
2010-11 Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels
2009-10 Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats*
2008-09 Brett Sonne, Calgary Hitmen
2007-08 Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen
2006-07 Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers
2005-06 Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen
2004-05 Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings
2003-04 Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels
* - also selected as the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year
