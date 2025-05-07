Pats Acquire Third Overall Pick from Kelowna, Select Liam Pue

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has acquired the third overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for the 26th overall pick in 2025, a first-round pick in 2026, and a first-round pick in 2027.

With the third overall pick of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Pats are pleased to announce the selection of 2010-born forward Liam Pue.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.