Wheat Kings Acquire Mistelbacher and Burzynski from Swift

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to announce the acquisition of 19-year-old Forward Luke Mistelbacher and 19-year-old Defenceman Grayson Burzynski from the Swift Current Broncos.

Trade Details:

Wheat Kings Acquire:

'05 F Mistelbacher

'05 D Burzynski

Broncos Acquire:

'25 1st

'25 2nd (SAS)

'27 3rd

'28 3rd

'28 6th

'09 F Alex Letourneau

Mistelbacher the Steinbach, Manitoba native signed an ATO with the Iowa Wild a month ago and put up 1pt in 2gp while finishing the WHL regular season with 93pts in 67gp. "He finished eighth in the league in scoring last year, he had 93 points and was one of a handful of guys over 40 goals. He has the ability to put the puck in the net." Said GM and Head Coach Marty Murray.

Wheat Kings also added big 6'4 defenceman Grayson Burzynski who is also no stranger to Manitoba as he is a product of Winnipeg Minor Hockey. Burzynski put up a career high in all categories including 47pts in 62gp in the 2024-25 regular season. In an interview with Marty Marty "He's a guy that had close to 50 points last year. He's a smart player, he defends well, he can break pucks out. He's got a long reach and he has a really good stick." said Marty.

"These players are available and we owe it to the kids and to our fanbase to really put our best foot forward and try to make a statement this year." Added Marty Murray with these 2 acquisitions.

With these two additions to the Wheat Kings lineup it adds the over-ager total to 7 which they will eventually have to get down to 3 for the 2025-26 season.

