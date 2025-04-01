Wheat Kings Fall in Hard-Fought Game Three Heartbreaker

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







For the second game in a row, the effort level exceeded the result for the Brandon Wheat Kings against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. This time, it was even more pronounced.

Nolan Flamand scored, and Carson Bjarnason made 22 saves on 24 shots, but the Wheat Kings still fell 3-1 and now trail the Hurricanes 3-0 in the series. Jackson Unger was stellar in the Hurricanes' net with 37 saves.

"Probably even more (frustrating tonight)," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "We got down 2-0 there but I thought the guys battled hard all game, especially in the second and third. I thought we got better every minute of the game. I still kind of can't believe we couldn't tie it."

Less than two minutes into the game, the Hurricanes took the wind out of the crowd somewhat as Carsen Adair scored his second goal in as many games. Holding the left point, he took a long range shot that found the top corner.

Leo Braillard extended the Hurricanes lead with a beautiful dangle and backhand finish, and the Hurricanes had three power play opportunities to push their lead even further. The Wheat Kings killed all three, however.

When the Wheat Kings eventually got their first look on the power play, they made it count. Quinn Mantei sent the puck to the top of the left circle for Flamand, and he sniped his second of the postseason to get the Wheat Kings back within one.

The Wheat Kings were relentless in the third. They piled up 18 further shots on goal, and drew a penalty. None of it was enough to get any closer, however, and Unger stood tall in the Hurricanes net. When the Wheat Kings finally pulled the goaltender, the Hurricanes salted it away with an empty netter.

The loss puts the Wheat Kings' backs against the wall for game four tomorrow night in Virden. Puck drop is 7:00.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.