Carter Bear Named to Western Conference Second All-Star Team

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips forward Carter Bear has been named to the Western Hockey League's Western Conference Second All-Star Team.

Bear, an '06-born West St. Paul, MB native, logged 40 goals (7th in the WHL) and 42 assists for 82 points (T-18th) in 56 games played this season. He finished the season with the seventh 40-goal campaign in franchise history and the first since Jackson Berezowski in 2022-23. Bear led the team with 14 powerplay goals (T-6th in the WHL) and nine game-winning goals (T-2nd).

This is Carter Bear's first league All-Star nomination. Bear has previously been named a Manitoba U18 Hockey League All-Star and MVP back in 2022-23 as a member of the Winnipeg Thrashers U18 AAA. Entering his first season of NHL Draft eligibility, Bear builds off a 2023-24 rookie campaign in which he registered 25 goals and 32 assists in 67 games played.

Other recent Silvertip divisional and conference All-Stars include: F Ben Hemmerling (2nd-Team, '23-24); F Jackson Berezowski (1st-Team, '22-23 & '21-22); F Austin Roest (2nd-Team, '22-23); D Olen Zellweger (1st-Team, '21-22); and D Ronan Seeley (2nd-Team, '21-22).

Western Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

Defence - Viliam Kmec, Prince George Cougars

Defence - Justin Kipkie, Victoria Royals

Forward - Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips

Forward - Emmitt Finnie, Kamloops Blazers

Forward - Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

