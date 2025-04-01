Semeniuk Aims to Maximize Growth During Long Offseason

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - After putting up a career season, with 14 goals and 28 points through 53 games played, Ethan Semeniuk is looking to use this offseason to rest, recover, and prepare for training camp in August.

Even after missing two extended stretches in the fall due to injuries, Semeniuk set a new career-high in points for the fourth season in a row.

"Towards the end of the year, I was getting a lot of chances, and I just wasn't finishing, so I want to work on my finishing and my shot as well," said Semeniuk. Throughout the season, Semeniuk registered 109 shots on goal.

"[Semeniuk] consistently led our forwards in ice time as a guy the coaches could trust in every situation," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "[He's] a responsible two-way centreman that doesn't cheat the game."

Next season, the coaches will expect Semeniuk to continue to be an asset on the penalty kill and a strong netfront presence on the power play, said O'Leary. "[His play sets] a good example for the younger group [particularly as] we look to take a big step as a team next year."

Semeniuk is pleased with the progress he saw out of the team as the season progressed.

"The most important thing is getting better as the year went along," said Semeniuk. "We had lots of young guys on the team. We knew that it would take a little bit longer for us to find our footing, and I think towards the end there we started to play quite a bit better."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.