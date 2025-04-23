Pavlík and Czechia Start the U18 Mens Worlds against the USA

Moose Jaw, SK - Dominik Pavlík and Czechia's U18 Team are scheduled to begin the U18 Men's Worlds tonight against the USA.

Pavlík was drafted 53rd overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft and made his WHL debut on February 21st. Through thirteen games with the Moose Jaw Warriors this season, Pavlík has been credited with one goal and one assist for two points.

Through 59 games representing his home country, Pavlík has tallied 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. Last summer at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Pavlík and Team Czechia took home the silver medal. Through 5 games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Pavlík notched one goal and two assists for three total points.

Czechia won their pre-tournament game against Latvia 3 - 2. Pavlík scored one goal in the game.

Czechia faces off against Germany on April 24th and against Switzerland on April 26th before concluding the round robin against Sweden on April 28th.

