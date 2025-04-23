Van Olm Hat Trick, Cristall Heroics Launch Spokane into the Western Conference Championship Series

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs returned home on Tuesday night after picking up two straight wins in Victoria to claim a 3-2 series lead. WHL Player of the Year Nominee and Regular Season Top Scorer, Andrew Cristall, scored his WHL-playoff-leading 12th goal of the post season with just two seconds left in overtime to win Game 5 last Saturday night. Linemate Berkly Catton entered Game 6 tied for the WHL lead in post season points with 25 (7G, 18A).

As has been typical this series, the Chiefs were called for a penalty in the early portion of the first period. Loponen converted for the visitors and Victoria would take a 1-0 lead at 4:18.

The Chiefs then killed off a second penalty before Shea Van Olm scored one of the prettiest goals of the season. Andrew Cristall found Van Olm at the red line before the WHL leading goal scorer danced through multiple defenders and finished around the goaltender with a backhand.

Teydon Trembecky scored an unassisted goal at 17:27 to take the lead, but the Chiefs answered back 31 seconds later. Weinstein slipped it through for his second of the post season with assists going to Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristal. After one, the score was tied up 2-2.

The second period was played largely in Spokane's zone with Dawson Cowan making several excellent saves to keep Victoria out of the net. Spokane managed just five shots in the period but made one count with Shea Van Olm's second of the game as time wound down.

Spokane opened the third period with yet another Shea Van Olm goal, his third of the night. Catton and Cristall with the assists at 1:17.

Victoria would answer with an unassisted Isogai goal to make it a 4-3 game. Spokane looked to be holding on for the regulation win, but the visitors would score again at 16:50 to tie the game and send it to overtime. Tuesday's Game 6 marked the third time in the series that the two teams could not be separated after 60 minutes.

Spokane was called for three penalties in the overtime period and hit the post multiple times. After an extra 20 minutes, the game remained tied 4-4 and would go to Double Overtime.

The Chiefs racked up 14 shots in the second bonus frame, earning a four-minute power play after Catton took a high stick to the face, drawing blood.

After 98 minutes of play, Andrew Cristall stepped up once again. Van Olm came close in front of the net before the puck popped to Catton. He slid it across the zone to Andrew Cristall who tucked it away for the winner at 18:11 of the second overtime.

Dawson Cowan was strong in net, stopping 36 shots in the win. Van Olm led the way with his second hat trick and added an assist for four points. Cristall had four points as well with a goal and three assists. Captain Berkly Catton chipped in three assists, while Weinstein (1G), Crampton (1A), and McIsaac (1A) all made the scoresheet.

Spokane advances to the Western Conference Finals to take on the Portland Winterhawks beginning Friday, April 25th at 7:05 PM. Game 2 is set for Sunday, April 27th at 5:05 PM. Tickets for the first two games of the series are on sale now at spokanechiefs.com/playoffs. Spokane was 4-2-0-0 in six matchups with the Winterhawks during the regular season.

