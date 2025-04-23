Finn Spehar Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hawks

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Finn Spehar to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"When we drafted Finn, we knew he was one of the top young forwards in Minnesota. He has continued to impress this year with his speed and overall compete. We are excited to have him as part of our program, Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said.

During the 2024-2025 season, Spehar, 16, played for the Sioux Falls Power 16U and led his team with 77 points (27G, 50A) in 57 games.

Greg Sampson, Assistant to the General Manager and Director of U.S. Scouting, said, Finn's incredible skill on the ice is only eclipsed by his character off the ice. We are thrilled that he will be wearing a Winterhawks sweater and excited about where he can take his game in Portland.

In his WHL-draft eligible season, Spehar played Bantam AA in Minnetonka, Minnesota and had 37 goals, 36 assists, and 73 points in 48 games.

Portland selected the 5-foot-8, 160-pound forward 42nd overall in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

"It's been a pleasure getting to know Finn and his family over the past few years, Winterhawks' Minnesota Scout Jeff Pilacinski shared. Outside of the rink, he's well-spoken and humble - but once he hits the ice, you'll see an incredibly driven skater who strives to win every shift. He can change the course of a game with his playmaking ability, which has blossomed in the time that I've watched him. He's electric, always making those around him better - a Portland Winterhawk-type player through and through, on and off the ice."

Spehar is the seventh player from the 2009 birth year to sign with the Winterhawks.

