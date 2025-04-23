Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of Western Conference Championship on Sale Now
April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have advanced to the 2024-25 Western Conference Championship of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, where they will take on the Portland Winterhawks in a best-of-seven series. As the high seed, Spokane holds home ice advantage.
Games 1 and 2 will take place at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 5:05 p.m.
Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are on sale now by visiting spokanechiefs.com or calling the Chiefs' office at (509) 535-PUCK.
All games will be heard live on 103.5 FM The Game and can be streamed for free on Victory+.
