Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of Western Conference Championship on Sale Now

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have advanced to the 2024-25 Western Conference Championship of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, where they will take on the Portland Winterhawks in a best-of-seven series. As the high seed, Spokane holds home ice advantage.

Games 1 and 2 will take place at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are on sale now by visiting spokanechiefs.com or calling the Chiefs' office at (509) 535-PUCK.

All games will be heard live on 103.5 FM The Game and can be streamed for free on Victory+.

