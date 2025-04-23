Winterhawks Announce 2025 Western Conference Championship Series Schedule

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are in the Western Conference Championship series, presented by Nutrien, in back-to-back seasons and will face the No. 2 seed Spokane Chiefs. The series begins on Friday, April 25, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington. The No. 5 seed Winterhawks advanced after upsetting the No. 1 seed and Scotty Munro Champion Everett Silvertips in Round 2 in seven games.

The two U.S. Division rivals meet in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

The Winterhawks will host Games 3 and 4 of the series, as well as Game 5 if necessary.

Season ticket holders can purchase add-on tickets in an exclusive purchasing window. Our internal ticketing department can be reached during normal business hours at 503-236-4295 or emailing your ticket representative.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23.

Portland finished third in the U.S. Division with a 36-28-3-1 regular-season record and went 2-4-0-0 against Spokane during the regular season, with one game going to a shootout. Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski led his team offensively with five goals and five assists in six games. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták earned two wins over Spokane during the regular season.

Games will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland and the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Washington.

Each game will be streamed for free onVictory+.

The full schedule for the Western Conference Championship series is below:

Game Date Away Home Time

1 Friday, April 25 Portland Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT

2 Sunday, April 27 Portland Spokane 5:05 p.m. PT

3 Wednesday, April 30 Spokane Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

4 Thursday, May 1 Spokane Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

5* Saturday, May 3 Spokane Portland 6:00 p.m. PT

6* Monday, May 5 Portland Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT

7* Tuesday, May 6 Portland Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT

*If Necessary

The Winterhawks official watch party locations will be announced in the near future!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.