Winterhawks Announce 2025 Western Conference Championship Series Schedule
April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are in the Western Conference Championship series, presented by Nutrien, in back-to-back seasons and will face the No. 2 seed Spokane Chiefs. The series begins on Friday, April 25, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington. The No. 5 seed Winterhawks advanced after upsetting the No. 1 seed and Scotty Munro Champion Everett Silvertips in Round 2 in seven games.
The two U.S. Division rivals meet in the postseason for the first time since 2019.
The Winterhawks will host Games 3 and 4 of the series, as well as Game 5 if necessary.
Season ticket holders can purchase add-on tickets in an exclusive purchasing window. Our internal ticketing department can be reached during normal business hours at 503-236-4295 or emailing your ticket representative.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23.
Portland finished third in the U.S. Division with a 36-28-3-1 regular-season record and went 2-4-0-0 against Spokane during the regular season, with one game going to a shootout. Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski led his team offensively with five goals and five assists in six games. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták earned two wins over Spokane during the regular season.
Games will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland and the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Washington.
Each game will be streamed for free onVictory+.
The full schedule for the Western Conference Championship series is below:
Game Date Away Home Time
1 Friday, April 25 Portland Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT
2 Sunday, April 27 Portland Spokane 5:05 p.m. PT
3 Wednesday, April 30 Spokane Portland 7:00 p.m. PT
4 Thursday, May 1 Spokane Portland 7:00 p.m. PT
5* Saturday, May 3 Spokane Portland 6:00 p.m. PT
6* Monday, May 5 Portland Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT
7* Tuesday, May 6 Portland Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT
*If Necessary
The Winterhawks official watch party locations will be announced in the near future!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025
- Chiefs Captain Catton Awarded Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player for 2024-25 - Spokane Chiefs
- Chiefs Captain Catton Awarded Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player - WHL
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Troy Bourke Award (Offensive Player of the Year): Riley Heidt - Prince George Cougars
- Finn Spehar Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hawks - Portland Winterhawks
- Winterhawks Forward McDonough Awarded Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for 2024-25 - Portland Winterhawks
- Winterhawks Forward McDonough Awarded Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year - WHL
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Western Conference Championship Series Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs to Face Portland Winterhawks in 2024-25 Western Conference Championship - Spokane Chiefs
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Chris Mason Three Stars Award: Riley Heidt - Prince George Cougars
- Pavlík and Czechia Start the U18 Mens Worlds against the USA - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Van Olm Hat Trick, Cristall Heroics Launch Spokane into the Western Conference Championship Series - Spokane Chiefs
- Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of Western Conference Championship on Sale Now - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Win Game 7, Advance to Western Conference Championship - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Finn Spehar Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hawks
- Winterhawks Forward McDonough Awarded Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for 2024-25
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Western Conference Championship Series Schedule
- Winterhawks Win Game 7, Advance to Western Conference Championship
- 14 Winterhawks Alumni to Compete in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs