Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Mickelson to Scholarship & Development Agreement

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Moorhead High School defenseman Brandon Mickelson (left)

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Clint Austin / Duluth Media Group) Moorhead High School defenseman Brandon Mickelson (left)(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Clint Austin / Duluth Media Group)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2007-born defenseman Brandon Mickelson has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Moorhead, Minnesota, Mickelson has played two years of varsity hockey for Moorhead High School, leading the Spuds to their first-ever Minnesota state high school championship last month.

"The coaches seemed super genuine with their intentions for me," said Mickelson. "Obviously the Western Hockey League is a great league that develops players, and with the new NCAA rule change, that opened it up for me. The facilities look great and the rink is awesome. It's an opportunity to develop even further in my career, to try and take me to that next level."

With 44 points this past season in 31 appearances, Mickelson led Moorhead's defensive group in scoring, and wrapped up his junior year on a four-game point streak. He factored into the Spuds' scoring with an assist in their section final win over Bemidji, and notched points in all three state tournament victories, earning a spot on the Class AA all-tournament team.

"The Wild are excited to have a player like Brandon in our organization," said Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He plays an offensive, up-tempo style as a defenseman that will fit right into the WHL, and he was a driving force for his Moorhead High School team that won its first-ever Minnesota high school championship in 2025. We look forward to watching Brandon's development with our coaching staff."

He says he has played the sport since he was 4 years old, learning the game from his uncle on the area's outdoor rinks. Mickelson says he prides himself on his two-way abilities, including his power play and passing abilities and skills in rushing the puck up the ice, but is trusting the Wild staff to help him improve the defensive end of his game.

"I'm going to play hard," said Mickelson. "I have a high IQ making those simple plays, but I can also add on to that and finish it out, put some points on the board. [I want people to see] that I'm more versatile, that I can play power play, penalty kill, and I'm more of a rounded-out player."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Brandon Mickelson on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

Images from this story



Moorhead High School defenseman Brandon Mickelson (left)

(Clint Austin / Duluth Media Group)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.