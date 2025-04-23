Chiefs Captain Catton Awarded Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player for 2024-25

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton has been awarded the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2024-25 season.

WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Nominees

Eastern Conference- Jordan Gavin (Surrey, B.C.)- Brandon Wheat Kings

Eastern Conference- Oliver Tulk (Gibsons, B.C.)- Calgary Hitmen

Eastern Conference- Brayden Yager (Saskatoon, Sask.)- Lethbridge Hurricanes

Western Conference- Berkly Catton (Saskatoon, Sask.)- Spokane Chiefs

Western Conference- Emmitt Finnie (Lethbridge, Alta.)- Kamloops Blazers

Western Conference- Kenta Isogai (Nagano, Japan)- Victoria Royals

Catton is the fifth Spokane player to earn the esteemed award and the first since Eli Zummack won the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy in 2020-21.

The Saskatoon, Sask. product passed the century mark in scoring for a second-straight season with 38 goals and 71 assists for 109 points in 57 games.

Catton finished third in the WHL scoring race and ranked 12th in goals, fourth in assists and fifth in plus/minus (+46) while posting a career-low 30 penalty minutes.

He was named the 37th captain in franchise history ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.

Catton is also a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the WHL Player of the Year, and was recently named to the 2024-25 WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Catton, 19, had a big year on the international stage as he competed for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he netted an assist.

He's previously won gold for Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and picked up a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

The Seattle Kraken drafted Catton with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and signed him to an entry-level contract just weeks later.

Originally selected by the Chiefs with the first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Catton has hit major milestones with 116 goals and 168 assists for 284 points in 197 regular-season games.

He ranks eighth in all-time points and assists by a Chiefs skater and is 10th in goals.

Noted for his talent, desire, and sportsmanlike attitude, Brad Hornung was revered in Western Canadian hockey circles. The Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player is awarded annually to the player who best combines those attributes.

The trophy was rededicated as the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy in 2022 following his passing at the age of 52.

A rising star for the Regina Pats, Hornung's career was cut short after the forward was paralyzed from the waist down following a hit in a game on March 1, 1987.

Since then, Hornung's courageous attitude and inspirational message of perseverance kept his connection with the game of hockey strong. A former amateur scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, Hornung was a staple in hockey rinks throughout Saskatchewan and a staple of past WHL Awards events. His No. 8 jersey has been retired by the Regina Pats.

The WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

