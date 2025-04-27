Chiefs Look to Carry Momentum into Game 2 of WHL Western Conference Championship Sunday
April 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to carry their momentum from a big 10-4 win in Game 1 of the WHL Western Conference Championship Friday into Sunday's Game 2 match-up against the Portland Winterhawks. Friday's contest saw nine different Chiefs score goals: Berkly Catton, Sam Oremba, Chase Harrington, Shea Van Olm, Assanali Sarkenov (2), Mathis Preston, Andrew Cristall, Brody Gillespie and Owen Martin.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 5:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
