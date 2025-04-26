Chiefs with a Ten-Piece, Overwhelm Winterhawks in Game 1

April 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs' Chase Harrington and Owen Martin in action

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs' Chase Harrington and Owen Martin in action(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs opened the Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien at home on Friday night, welcoming the Portland Winterhawks to town. The Chiefs entered the series on the back of a 4-2 series win over Victoria that featured two double overtime games and another single overtime contest. Portland bested Everett in seven games with three of them going to overtime. The Chiefs were 4-2 over the Winterhawks during the regular season in six matchups.

The series started with a bang as Spokane's top line got the action started. After just 34 seconds, it was Berkly Catton scoring from Andrew Cristall and Shea Van Olm. Just two minutes later it was the Captain setting up Sam Oremba to make it 2-0 early in the first. A strong forecheck from Cristall and Catton forced the turnover before Catton found Oremba crashing to the net.

Jugnauth scored for Portland at 6:00 of the first to make it a 2-1 game before Chase Harrington scored 22 seconds later. Harrington passed it to himself off the wall, shot it, gathered the rebound, and shot it again for the goal.

Diego Buttazzoni scored his 10th of the post season to make it a 3-2 game at 7:51.

Once again, the Chiefs would answer. Catton turned provider once more, setting up Shea Van Olm for his 10th of the playoffs. Van Olm's wrister from the top of the circles gave the Chiefs a 4-2 lead at 9:42 in the period.

Assanali Sarkenov tallied his third of the playoffs at 15:52 with assists from Saige Weinstein and Rasmus Ekström, making it a 5-2 score.

Portland would answer with their third goal of the game at 18:38 from Zakreski, before going on the first power play of the game to close out the first. After one, the Chiefs lead 5-3 with 20 shots to 9 for the visitors. The eight goals in the period marks the highest scoring frame across the WHL Playoffs so far this season and featured eight different scorers.

Spokane began the second period on the penalty kill before killing it off and then scoring again. Rookie Mathis Preston tallied his 7th of the playoffs at 3:07.

Andrew Cristall would not be held down as he scored his 14th from Catton and Van Olm at 3:43.

At 10:28, Assanali Sarkenov scored his second of the game, shorthanded. After stealing the puck, he outraced everyone down the ice, firing near post for the goal to make it 8-3.

Buttazzoni scored at 12:39 to make it 8-4 after two periods.

In the third Brody Gillespie and Owen Martin each found the net, giving the Chiefs the overwhelming 10-4 victory.

Spokane showed off depth and balance in the win, with 9 different goal scorers. Sarkenov was the only player to score twice while Catton and Van Olm each had a goal and three assists. 14 different skaters recorded at least a point and Cowan made 29 saves in the Spokane net.

Game 2 is set for Sunday at the Spokane Arena with doors open at 4 PM and Puck Drop at 5:05 PM. Tickets are available at spokanechiefs.com/playoffs.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.