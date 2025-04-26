Tigers Put up Seven Goals to Take a 2-0 Series Lead

The Tigers hosted Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night at Co-op Place. Medicine Hat took the opening game 5-2 on Friday night in front of the hometown crowd. Ryder Ritchie and Oasiz Wiesblatt led the Tigers with three points each in the victory.

The Tigers came out firing again in Game 2 opening the scoring only 2:37 into the game. Gavin McKenna intercepted a Hurricanes pass and skated to the high slot. He spotted Wiesblatt cutting to the net and hit him with a pass. Wiesblatt corralled the pass and beat the netminder to the right side of the net. He tucked in his team leading 12th goal to bring the Tigers faithful to their feet.

The Tigers kept the pressure in the Hurricanes end and added to their lead just over three minutes later. Marcus Pacheco put a shot on net from the left faceoff circle. The puck made it through traffic but was saved by the Canes goalie. A defender tried to clear the puck but didn't get his blade on it fully. The puck bounced back to the slot where Bryce Pickford grabbed it and quickly fired a wrister top corner. Pickford's fourth of the playoffs gave the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

The Tigers would add one more goal to the scoresheet before the end of the first to take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. Kadon McCann put a shot on net from the left side of the slot. The netminder made the save and kicked the rebound to the right side. Josh Van Mulligen was in the right place at the right time though. He grabbed the rebound and fired the puck five hole for his third of the playoffs. Misha Volotovskii found the scoresheet with the secondary assist.

The second period got a little chippy with both teams having some chances on the power play. The Tigers would take advantage early scoring a quick power play goal to make it a 4-0 game. Off a faceoff win, McKenna moved the puck across ice to Pickford. He saw Liam Ruck parked at the side of the net and placed a shot to the side that Ruck was able to tap in for his third of the postseason.

The Tigers power play would get another chance midway through the period. McKenna let a wrister go that missed high and rang around the boards. Tanner Molendyk grabbed the puck off the boards and skated to the slot. He passed off to Pickford on the right side where he picked the corner with a great wrister for his second of the game.

All the bounces in this game seemed to go the Tigers way. Late in the second, a Hurricanes forward attempted a one-timer but his stick exploded. Volotovskii grabbed the puck and moved it up to McKenna. He skated up with it and noticed Volotovskii following up all alone. He hit him with a pass to send him in on a partial breakaway. Volotovskii let a wrister go from the slot that found the top corner for his second of the playoffs.

The Tigers' power play got another chance late in the middle frame and scored almost immediately. Pickford moved the puck to McKenna on the left who immediately snapped a shot on net. Battling in front, Wiesblatt was able to tip the puck into the top corner for his second of the game. The goal was the third power play goal of the game and gave the Tigers a commanding 7-0 lead heading into the third period.

Despite being down, the Hurricanes kept battling hard and finally got on the board early in the third period. Vojtech Port found Brayden Edwards with a stretch pass and he skated it into the offensive zone. He made a behind the back pass in the slot to Kooper Gizowski at the side of the net where he let a wrister go. Gizowski's fourth of the playoffs cut the Tigers' lead to six.

The Canes would add another goal midway through the third period. Caden Price intercepted the Tigers clearing attempt and moved the puck across the blueline to Logan McCutcheon. He skated in and let a shot go from the top of the circle. Parked in front, Anthony Wilson was able to redirect the puck into the net to make it a 7-2 game. The goal was Wilson's second of the playoffs.

The Hurricanes' push would be too little too late though. The Tigers would hold on to win Game Two 7-2 to take a 2-0 series lead before the series shifts back to Lethbridge for the next two games.

Harrison Meneghin continued his stellar play picking up his eighth win of the postseason. He made 20 saves on 22 shots net against his former team. Jackson Unger got the start in net for the Hurricanes. He allowed seven goals against on 21 shots. Koen Cleaver came on in relief to start the third period. He stopped all eight shots that he faced in the period.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 29

Lethbridge - 22

Special Teams:

PP: 3/5 - 60%

PK: 4/4 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Bryce Pickford - Medicine Hat

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Misha Volotovskii

The series continues Tuesday night with Game 3 at VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch free on the Victory+ app.

