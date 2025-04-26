McKenna Magic Reaches 50 Consecutive Games

April 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, Alta. - McKenna Magic has arrived in the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship Series.

By registering a goal in Game 1 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Gavin McKenna extended an absurd streak, recording a point for the 50th consecutive game.

Go ahead, take a minute to re-read that, if you need.

50 consecutive games.

123 points.

McKenna locked in a point for the 50th consecutive game by scoring his seventh goal of the 2025 WHL Playoffs a mere 2:37 into Game 1 of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The 50-game feat ties a modern Canadian Hockey League record (2000-present) for points in consecutive games (regular season, playoffs & Memorial Cup), originally set from October 26, 2005, through March 15, 2006, by Alexander Radulov of the Quebec Remparts.

At this stage, it's fair to ask whether this is McKenna Magic, McKenna Madness, or perhaps something else entirely that has yet to be fully defined.

The 17-year-old phenom - aptly dubbed the Wizard from Whitehorse - has been simply unstoppable throughout the 2024-25 campaign. He finished second in WHL regular season scoring with 129 points (41G-88A) in 56 games - an effort that has him positioned as a finalist for the WHL's Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Player of the Year.

Over the course of that 56-game slate, the 6-foot, 165-pound forward strung together a 40-game point streak that started back on November 6, 2024, and carried through the end of the regular season, eventually stretching into the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The 40-game regular season run featured 100 points from McKenna, including 32 goals and 88 assists, and a collection of outstanding single-game efforts. When he hit the 36-game mark, McKenna had established a new, modern WHL record (1996-present), surpassing the previous 35-game parade shared by former Regina Pats star Connor Bedard and former Kamloops Blazers star Logan Stankoven during the 2022-23 WHL season.

On March 15, McKenna exploded for seven points (3G-4A) in a 7-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels, further cementing his season as one of the best in the modern CHL era when he surpassed former Rimouski Oceanic star Sidney Crosby for the second-longest point streak in modern CHL history (2000-present).

McKenna's mastery has continued into the 2025 WHL Playoffs and included some highlight-of-the-year variety as well. With 23 points (7G-16A) in 10 playoff games, McKenna has steamrolled through the WHL's Eastern Conference, victimizing the Swift Current Broncos, Prince Albert Raiders, and now the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

McKenna's ownership of highlight reels across the hockey world truly began April 13 in Game 2 of the Tigers' second-round series, when he turned the Prince Albert Raiders defence inside out on a shorthanded goal that dropped jaws in Medicine Hat's Co-op Place before quickly doing the same with hockey fans and pundits far and wide.

Three days later, the 2026 NHL Draft-eligible star executed a Michigan goal in Game 3 at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, once again electrifying hockey fans and media.

As McKenna continues to tear up his 17-year-old season in the WHL and in celebration of his unbelievable 50-game point streak, let's look back on the top-20 moments from McKenna's streak, in reverse chronological order.

50-Game Gem

April 25, 2025 - Game 1, Eastern Conference Championship, WHL Playoffs

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

McKenna locked in a point for the 50th consecutive game by scoring his seventh goal of the 2025 WHL Playoffs a mere 2:37 into Game 1 of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship Series.

50 GAMES. 39 GOALS. 84 ASSISTS.

McKenna's Michigan

April 16, 2025 - Game 3, Second Round, WHL Playoffs

Art Hauser Centre - Prince Albert, Sask.

With 18:44 remaining in regulation of Game 3 of the Tigers' second-round series against the Prince Albert Raiders, McKenna executed a Michigan goal to give the Tigers a commanding 5-1 lead. Medicine Hat went on to sweep the Raiders in four games.

McKenna's Goal of the Year

April 13, 2025 - Game 2, Second Round, WHL Playoffs

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

With 13:09 to play in the second period of Game 2 of the Tigers' second-round series against the Prince Albert Raiders, McKenna scored what many have described as the 'Goal of the Year' in all of hockey, turning the Raiders defence inside out before finding the back of the net. Oh yeah, McKenna and the Tigers were killing a penalty at the time.

Bucking the Broncos, Part II

March 29, 2025 - Game 2, First Round, WHL Playoffs

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

McKenna secured a career best statistical performance in the WHL Playoffs with a five-point night (1G-4A) in Game 2 against the Swift Current Broncos. Though it didn't come with any highlight-reel efforts, it was impressive nonetheless as Medicine Hat cruised to a 6-3 triumph and a 2-0 series lead.

Bucking the Broncos, Part I

March 28, 2025 - Game 1, First Round, WHL Playoffs

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

On opening night of the 2025 WHL Playoffs, McKenna set the tone with a four-assist showing, including three primary helpers as the Tigers scratched out a 4-0 win over the Broncos.

Securing the Central

March 23, 2025 - WHL Game #746, Medicine Hat at Calgary

Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, Alta.

With the fate of the Central Division hanging in the balance, McKenna and the Tigers marched into the Saddledome for the final WHL game of the regular season. A three-point (2G-1A) night from McKenna helped the Tigers get their claws on the Central Division crown with a 5-2 win over the host Hitmen.

Highway 3 Rivalry Romp

March 22, 2025 - #WHL Game #737, Lethbridge at Medicine Hat

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

With the Tigers continuing to chase down the Central Division title and the Lethbridge Hurricanes resting some key components, the recipe was right for McKenna to collect another five points (2G-3A) in a 10-1 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Seven-Point Surge

March 15, 2025 - WHL Game #709, Medicine Hat at Red Deer

Peavey Mart Centrium - Red Deer, Alta.

Racking up seven points (3G-4A) in a 7-3 triumph over the Red Deer Rebels, McKenna extended his point streak to 36 games, surpassing Sidney Crosby for the second-longest scoring streak in modern CHL history (2000-present). McKenna's first point of the night came on a power-play assist during the first period of play.

Party Time in LethVegas

March 14, 2025 - WHL Game #700, Medicine Hat at Lethbridge

VisitLethbridge.com Arena - Lethbridge, Alta.

Trailing 4-1 in the third period, most visiting teams would fold the tent - not McKenna and the Tigers. Thanks to four straight goals, the visiting rivals from Medicine Hat stormed back to take a 5-4 lead, only to watch Miguel Marques tie the game, forcing OT. Who else would put an end to this instant classic other than the dynamic duo of McKenna and Wiesblatt, with a side serving from Tanner Molendyk. McKenna finished the game with four points (1G-3A) as the Tigers escaped with an electrifying 6-5 overtime win.

McKenna's Magic Hands

February 22, 2025 - WHL Game #612, Kamloops at Medicine Hat

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

While we've seen some mind-boggling goals from McKenna this season, let's not forget this beauty setup for Hunter St. Martin. With the Tigers leading 3-0, McKenna took on the Blazers defence, going from left to right to left to right before dishing back left to St. Martin for arguably the first McKenna Moment that captured hearts and minds this season. The assist also happened to be the 150th career helper of McKenna's young WHL career.

200 Big Ones

January 31, 2025 - WHL Game #510, Medicine Hat at Portland

Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland Ore.

With his second point of the night - a primary assist on the eventual game-winning goal by buddy Ryder Ritchie - McKenna reached the career 200-point plateau. He finished the game with three points (1G-2A) as the Tigers skated to a 7-2 win over Portland. In the process, McKenna became the third fastest WHL player since 1996 to collect 200 points, doing so in 118 games. Pavel Brendl (96 games) and Connor Bedard (107 games) are the only players since 1996 to reach 200 points in quicker fashion than McKenna.

Wednesday Night in Washington State

January 29, 2025 - WHL Game #502, Medicine Hat at Everett

Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

In a clash of titans, the eventual Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champion Everett Silvertips played host to McKenna and the Tigers on Wednesday Night in The Dub. In a game that garnered tens of thousands of fans for a YouTube freeview, McKenna put on a show, tallying four points, including a hat trick, in a 7-3 victory.

Spitting Fire in Spokane

January 24, 2025 - WHL Game #482, Medicine Hat at Spokane

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane, Wash.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, McKenna and the Tigers once again proved that no lead is safe when they're in the building. With 10 minutes remaining in regulation, McKenna set up Josh Van Mulligen for the Tigers first goal of the night, before converting on a power-play one-timer to make it a 2-2 game. With less than five minutes to play in regulation, it was Jonas Woo delivering the knockout blow with a secondary assist going to McKenna on the play. In a 3-2 win, McKenna picked up three points.

Hail Mary Buzzer Beater

December 4, 2024 - WHL Game #284, Medicine Hat at Swift Current

InnovationPlex - Swift Current, Sask.

With time winding down in regulation of a 3-3 tie game between two cross-border rivals, Tigers captain Oasiz Wiesblatt sent a long, hail-mary pass off the end boards, which McKenna caught up to and snapped past the goaltender to give the Tigers a shocking 4-3 lead with only 16 seconds to go in regulation.

Hat Trick in The Hat

November 30, 2024 - WHL Game #269, Calgary at Medicine Hat

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

With the Calgary Hitmen venturing south, McKenna struck for his first hat trick of the season, adding an assist for a four-point night in a 7-3 win.

Wheat Kings & McKenna Things

November 29, 2024 - WHL Game #258, Brandon at Medicine Hat

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

In a back-and-forth game between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Tigers, McKenna saved his best for last, helping the Tigers secure a 7-5 win. Tied 5-5 after 40 minutes, the Tigers were the only ones to find the back of the net in the third period, with McKenna setting up Ryder Ritchie on a beautiful play for the game-winning goal, before adding a secondary assist on a Veeti Vaisanen insurance marker. McKenna finished the night with three assists, having also helped out on a Wiesblatt power-play tally in the second period.

OT Pick Pocket

November 20, 2024 - WHL Game #227, Medicine Hat at Prince Albert

Art Hauser Centre - Prince Albert, Sask.

In a 2-2 game, McKenna showed off his forechecking chops as he pressured the Raiders defence before eventually stripping the puck and setting up Florida Panthers prospect Hunter St. Martin for the game-winning goal in overtime.

50 Career Goals for Gav

November 15, 2024 - WHL Game #205, Victoria at Medicine Hat

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

McKenna's 50th career WHL goal was a beauty, thanks to a setup from Wiesblatt. Parked in the high slot, McKenna unleashed a wicked one-timer to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead en route to a 5-1 win over the Royals. He finished the night with two goals.

Four-Assist Fury

November 9, 2024 - WHL Game #186, Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat

Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

Needing to erase a 2-0 deficit to the visiting Warriors, McKenna went to work, setting up St. Martin to tie the game 2-2 late in the first period of play. The primary power-play assist not only contributed to getting the Tigers moving, it went into the books as the 100th career WHL assist for McKenna, who went on to grab three more helpers in an 8-4 triumph.

Going Streaking!

November 6, 2024 - WHL Game #172, Medicine Hat at Lethbridge

VisitLethbridge.com Arena - Lethbridge, Alta.

None of us knew it at the time, but we were watching the beginning of history on an otherwise ordinary Wednesday night in November. Though the Tigers fell 7-6 to the rival Hurricanes, it marked the start of "The Streak" as McKenna secured three points (1G-2A) in defeat.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.