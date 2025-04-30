Tigers Sign Owen Hayes to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are pleased to announce the signing of forward Owen Hayes (Littleton, CO), born in 2009, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Hayes, 16, was selected 16th overall by the Tigers in the 2024 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft. This season, he appeared in 49 games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado U15 AAA team, registering an impressive 76 points with 21 goals and 55 assists.

Tigers Director of Player Personnel, Bobby Fox, praised Hayes' well-rounded game: "Owen is an offensive forward known for his exceptional two-way effort and habits. He's a skilled playmaker with tons of puck poise; he consistently delivers heads-up plays, showcasing strong vision and game sense."

The Tigers are excited to welcome Owen to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent, as the team builds toward long-term success.

