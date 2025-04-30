Canada Advances to Semifinal After OT Win over Czechia
April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Allen, TX - Canada is through to the semifinal at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship following a 3-2 overtime win over Czechia on Wednesday.
Victoria Royals defenceman Keaton Verhoeff set up Royals teammate Cole Reschny for the overtime winner to keep Canada's gold-medal defence alive.
The two Vancouver Giants representatives in the game - forward Cameron Schmidt and defenceman Ryan Lin - combined for eight shots on goal, but didn't register a point. Schmidt, who is 2025 NHL draft-eligible, also had a breakaway in overtime, but was denied by goaltender Frantisek Poletin.
Reschny scored twice in the contest, while Tri-City Americans defender Jackson Smith had the other Canada tally, meaning all three goals came from WHL players.
Assuming the United States beats Latvia in Wednesday night's quarter-final, Canada will face Slovakia in the semifinal on Friday, who they beat 9-2 in the tournament opener.
Giants prospect Tobis Tomík helped Slovakia advance to the semis earlier on Wednesday, registering a primary assist in their 3-2 quarter-final win over Germany.
