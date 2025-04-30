Game Preview: Round 3 - Game 4 at Lethbridge Hurricanes
April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)
Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)
Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)
Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025)
2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):
Medicine Hat Tigers Lethbridge Hurricanes
47-17-3-1
Central Division - 1st
Eastern Conference - 1st
Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th
Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd
42-21-3-2
Central Division - 3rd
Eastern Conference - 4th
Home - 25-7-2-0 - 5th
Away - 17-14-1-2 - 8th
Round 3 Schedule - Medicine Hat Leads 3-0
Game 1 - Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 5
Game 2 - Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 7
Game 3 - Medicine Hat 7 @ Lethbridge 6
Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge - Wednesday, April 30 (7:00 PM)
Game 5 - Lethbridge @ Medicine Hat - Friday, May 2 (7:00 PM)*
Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge - Saturday, May 3 (7:00 PM)*
Game 7 - Lethbridge @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, May 6 (7:00 PM)*
*If necessary.
Previous Game:The Tigers defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-6 in overtime in Game 3 at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tanner Molendyk (1G, 3A) led the Tigers with a four-point night and Gavin McKenna extended his point streak to 52 games with three assists. Kadon McCann, Bryce Pickford, Ryder Ritchie, Liam Ruck, Mathew Ward and Oasiz Wiesblatt each scored for the Tigers in the victory. Harrison Meneghin picked up his ninth win of the playoffs and his third against his former team.
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (14) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (9)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (25) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.893)
Points - Gavin McKenna (32) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.37)
PIMs - Ryder Ritchie / Mathew Ward (18) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+18)
Special Teams (Playoffs):
Power Play: 16 - 46 - 34.8%
Penalty Kill: 32 - 41 - 78.0%
League Top 10s (Playoffs):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 32 (3rd)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 25 (Tied 6th)
Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 14 (2nd)
Goals Ryder Ritchie - 8 (Tied 8th)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 25 (Tied 1st)
Power Play Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 6 (2nd)
Power Play Goals Ryder Ritchie - 3 (Tied 7th)
Power Play Goals Liam Ruck - 3 (Tied 7th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 9 (Tied 2nd)
Power Play Assists Bryce Pickford - 7 (Tied 5th)
Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 2 (Tied 1st)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 3rd)
Short Handed Goals Mathew Ward - 1 (Tied 3rd)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 4 (1st)
Game Winning Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 3rd)
First Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 3 (Tied 1st)
First Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (Tied 3rd)
Insurance Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 4th)
Insurance Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 4th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 1 (Tied 9th)
Insurance Goals Veeti Vaisanen - 1 (Tied 9th)
Insurance Goals Misha Volotovskii - 1 (Tied 9th)
Penalty Minutes Ryder Ritchie - 18 (Tied 5th)
Penalty Minutes Mathew Ward - 18 (Tied 5th)
Penalty Minutes Kadon McCann - 16 (Tied 9th)
Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +18 (1st)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +17 (2nd)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +15 (5th)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +12 (Tied 9th)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 9 (2nd)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.37 (2nd)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 1st)
Roaring Runs (Playoffs):
Player Name Streak
Gavin McKenna 12 Game Point Streak - 32 Points
Oasiz Wiesblatt 12 Game Point Streak - 25 Points
Tanner Molendyk 7 Game Point Streak - 12 Points
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Jonas Woo 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Harrison Meneghin 7 Game Win Streak
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)
Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)
Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)
Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)
Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)
Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)
Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)
Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)
Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards
20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt
19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii
18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo
17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer
16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
Vs Prince Albert 5-4 Win @ Lethbridge - Wed. Apr 30 7:00 PM (MST)
@ Prince Albert 6-1 Win Vs Lethbridge - Fri. May 2* 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Lethbridge 5-2 Win @ Lethbridge - Sat. May 3* 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Lethbridge 7-2 Win Vs Lethbridge - Tues. May 6* 7:00 PM (MST)
@ Lethbridge 7-6 Win
* If necessary
