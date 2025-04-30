Raiders Netminder Hildebrand Awarded Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year

Calgary, Alta. - Prince Albert Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand has been named the recipient of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2024-25 season, the Western Hockey League announced Wednesday.

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference Finalists

Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings

Western Conference Finalists

Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

The Martensville, Saskatchewan product closed out his final season of WHL eligibility with career highs across the board, posting a 33-16-5-0 record, a 2.87 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and three shutouts.

Hildebrand ranked second in save percentage among all qualified WHL goalies while tying for fourth in shutouts and finishing 10th in GAA.

He faced the most shots of any netminder (1,865) and made the most saves (1,713) and was one of only three goaltenders to play more than 3,000 minutes.

Hildebrand was also named to the 2024-25 WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team on April 1, 2025.

He was named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week on three occasions in 2024-25 while helping Prince Albert clinch the East Division title.

Hildebrand has also been announced as a finalist for the 2024-25 Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for WHL Player of the Year and the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

He's the third Raiders netminder to be named the league's top goaltender and the first since Ian Scott in 2018-19.

Hildebrand closes out his WHL career with a 69-53-10-2 record, 3.06 GAA, .905 save percentage and five shutouts, all achieved with Prince Albert.

The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy honours a WHL goaltender deemed the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

A goaltender himself, Delbert "Del" Wilson played for the Regina Abbotts and Regina Pats in the 1940s. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Wilson found success in the coaching ranks, winning 35 provincial hockey championships in Saskatchewan.

A co-founder of the WHL and long-time General Manager of the Regina Pats, Wilson played a direct role in the League's formation. Along with Jim Piggott, Wilson helped lead the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Leading a group of investors, Wilson brought the Pats back into the WHL for the 1970-71 WHL Regular Season and oversaw their WHL Championship and Memorial Cup victories in 1974 as President and General Manager.

Wilson maintained ownership of the Pats until 1980.

Serving as a scout in Western Canada for the Montreal Canadiens until 1995, Wilson was presented with three Stanley Cup rings throughout his 47 years of service to the NHL club.

Among Wilson's many contributions to the WHL, he served as referee-in-chief from 1978 to 1980.

In 2005, Wilson was named as one of four inaugural recipients of the WHL Governors Award, presented to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the WHL.

Winners of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2024-25 Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert

2023-24 Brett Mirwald, Vancouver

2022-23 Thomas Milic, Seattle

2021-22 Dylan Garand, Kamloops*

2020-21 Dustin Wolf, Everett

2019-20 Dustin Wolf, Everett*

2018-19 Ian Scott, Prince Albert*

2017-18 Carter Hart, Everett*

2016-17 Carter Hart, Everett*

2015-16 Carter Hart, Everett*

2014-15 Taran Kozun, Seattle

2013-14 Jordon Cooke, Kelowna

2012-13 Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer*

2011-12 Tyler Bunz, Medicine Hat

2010-11 Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer*

2009-10 Martin Jones, Calgary

2008-09 Chet Pickard, Tri-City

2007-08 Chet Pickard, Tri-City*

2006-07 Carey Price, Tri-City*

2005-06 Justin Pogge, Calgary*

2004-05 Jeff Glass, Kootenay*

2003-04 Cam Ward, Red Deer*

2002-03 Josh Harding, Regina

*- Also selected as the CHL Goaltender of the Year

