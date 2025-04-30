Broncos Sign Brock Burch to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that prospect Brock Burch (Dubuque, IA) has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization.

Burch, 15, was drafted in the 11th Round of the WHL Prospects Draft by the Broncos, #238 overall in 2024 and played with the Little Caeser's U15 AAA Program during the 2024-25 season in part of the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association where he had 23 points (15g, 8a) in 20 games played. Burch also participated in the OHL Cup recently racking up nine points in six games (5g, 4a).

The Dubuque product spent his draft year with Victory Honda notching 18 points (12g, 6a) in 23 games played during the T1EHL U14 AAA season.

"We're excited to have Brock and his family in Swift Current" said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "Brock is an extremely competitive 200-foot player who's got some offensive upside, can score and will get into the hard areas to produce. He competes on both sides of the puck and is just a guy that wants to be a player. He's motivated and cares about winning and cares about culture and all the little things that are going to make him a very valuable player for the Swift Current Broncos. We feel extremely fortunate to have him signed and play and looking forward to his future with the organization."

The newest Broncos recruit says he's excited of the opportunity he's been given to join the Broncos organization.

"The development plan that Chad and the coaching staff have set up for me has been unbelievable, the team culture was great when I went to Swift Current and just to play in the WHL it's unreal," Burch says. The 2009 born prospect says he's got a lot of work ahead of him heading into fall camp.

"My goal is obviously to make the team and I'm just trying to get in the gym to get bigger, faster and stronger to give myself the best opportunity to make the team out of camp."

The entire Broncos organization would like to welcome Brock and his family to Swift Current.

