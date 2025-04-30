Game Day Hub: Round 3, Game 3 vs Spokane Chiefs

April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks return home to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum tonight trailing the Spokane Chiefs 2-0 in the best-of-seven Western Conference Championship, presented by Nutrien. Ahead of Game 3, Portland is in the same spot as it was against the Everett Silvertips in Round 2. The Winterhawks players get the added lift of playing in front of their fans, sleeping in their own beds, and getting the last change. Diego Buttazzoni's three goals and three assists leads all skaters with six points in the series through the first two games.

It is easier said than done, but Portland will need to slow down the dynamic duo of Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristall, who have a combined five goals and five assists. Assanali Sarkenov has also been a thorn in the Winterhawks side through the first two games with four goals and one assist.

Puck Drop: 7:00 P.M.

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniforms: Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (4) at Spokane (10)

Game 2 - Portland (5) at Spokane (6) OT

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 30 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 - Thursday, May 1 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 3 - @POR - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 6 - Monday, May 5 - @SPO - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

*Game 7 - Tuesday, May 6 - @SPO - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

* If necessary

Round 2 Notables

Led by team captain Kyle Chyzowski (7G, 4A) and fellow 2004-born skater Tyson Jugnauth (1G, 9A), the No. 5 seed Winterhawks advanced through the second round with 11 other players contributing at least one point against Everett.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták was lights-out in the second round with a .915 save percentage.

Watch from Home

There is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs are available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Game 3 in Portland, click on the Home Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends.

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

Game 3 Home Feed Link

2024-2025 WHL Humanitarian of the Year

In addition to scoring the game-winning goal in Game 7 against the Silvertips last round, the Western Hockey League announced that Portland Winterhawks second-year forward Kyle McDonough was awarded the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2024-2025 season.

Hawks in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eight Portland alumni have begun their quest to have their names added to the prestigious Stanley Cup. The 'Portland to the Pros' connection remains strong as 136 Winterhawks have played in the NHL.

Hawks in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

The American Hockey League's 2025 playoffs began with 14 more Winterhawks alumni participating.

Red Out the VMC

For all of our 2025 WHL Playoff home games, we will be wearing our red jerseys. If you haven't already, secure your seats to help with the home-ice advantage! When you're picking out what to wear to the, throw on your red Winterhawks apparel as we red out the VMC! Don't have anything red; we've got you covered!

Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone!

