Americans Forward Curran Awarded Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Scholastic Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. - Tri-City Americans forward Max Curran is the winner of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, the Western Hockey League announced Wednesday.

Curran, 18, has enjoyed a career year on the ice and in the classroom.

The Prague, Czechia product maintained an overall average of 100 percent in his classes, highlighted by a 100 percent average in AP English, AP Conversation English, Czech Language Literature, German Language, AP History and Social Life Sciences.

Curran's demanding course load saw him enroll in 13 core classes, the bulk of which are considered Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound centreman led the Tri-City Americans with a career-best 22 goals and 52 assists for 74 points in 65 games, helping the Ams return to the WHL Playoffs after a one-season absence.

Since being selected with the 39th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Curran has piled up 27 goals and 79 assists for 106 points in 105 regular-season matches.

The Colorado Avalanche chose Curran in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.

Curran has been commended for demonstrating emotional maturity, responsibility and dedication when it comes to balancing his academic and athletic commitments.

He is the first Tri-City Americans skater and the first WHL import player to earn the prestigious honour.

Committed to recognizing academic excellence, the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year is presented annually to the WHL player who has excelled both in the classroom and on the ice during the WHL Regular Season.

One of Canada's leading philanthropists, the trophy is named in memory of Mr. Doc Seaman, who played a vital role in establishing the WHL's Education Program. The program ensures players in the WHL can develop their skills on the ice at the highest level without compromising their academic goals.

The 2024-25 campaign serves as the 32nd year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, nearly 8,000 WHL Scholarships have been awarded, representing an investment of over $35 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.7 million to 375 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

First awarded for the 1983-84 WHL season, the Scholastic Player of the Year Trophy was named in honour of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman in 1996.

The WHL remains committed to recognizing academic excellence. All WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses, with these courses fully funded by WHL Clubs.

Upon graduating from the WHL, every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice.

The WHL Scholarship is a full-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

The WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy (since 2004)

2024-25: Max Curran, Tri-City Americans

2023-24: Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes*

2022-23: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

2021-22: Connor Levis, Kamloops Blazers

2020-21: Ethan Peters, Edmonton Oil Kings

2019-20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

2018-19: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips*

2017-18: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

2016-17: Brian King, Everett Silvertips

2015-16: Tanner Kaspick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2014-15: Nick McBride, Prince Albert Raiders

2013-14: Nelson Nogier, Saskatoon Blades

2012-13: Josh Morrissey, Prince Albert Raiders*

2011-12: Ried Gow, Spokane Chiefs

2010-11: Colin Smith, Kamloops Blazers

2009-10: Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

2008-09: Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades

2007-08: Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats

2006-07: Keith Aulie, Brandon Wheat Kings

2005-06: Brennen Wray, Moose Jaw Warriors

2004-05: Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants*

2003-04: Devan Dubnyk, Kamloops Blazers*

* - also selected as the Canadian Hockey League Scholastic Player of the Year

