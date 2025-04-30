2025 Prince George Cougars WHL Prospects Draft Preview
April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Next week marks a busy stretch for the Prince George Cougars and the Western Hockey League, with several key events on the calendar.
The action begins with the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday, May 7, followed by the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, starting at 4:00 PM PDT. Fans can stream the first round for free on Victory+.
The excitement continues the following day with the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft at 8:00 AM PDT, immediately followed by Rounds 2-12 of the WHL Prospects Draft.
Cougars' Selections in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft:
Round Pick Original Team
1 17 Prince George Cougars
2 40 Prince George Cougars
3 63 Prince George Cougars
5 113 Calgary Hitmen
7 152 Saskatoon Blades
7 155 Prince George Cougars
8 178 Prince George Cougars
9 207 Everett Silvertips
10 224 Prince George Cougars
11 247 Prince George Cougars
Cougars' Selections in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft:
Round Pick
1 8
2 40
Players not selected in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible for selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, beginning in Round 2.
For full coverage of the 2025 WHL Drafts, visit WHL.ca.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025
- Hildebrand Named WHL Goalie of the Year - Prince Albert Raiders
- Raiders Netminder Hildebrand Awarded Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year - WHL
- Tigers Sign Owen Hayes to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- 2025 Prince George Cougars WHL Prospects Draft Preview - Prince George Cougars
- Max Curran named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year - Tri-City Americans
- Americans Forward Curran Awarded Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Scholastic Player of the Year - WHL
- Game Preview: Round 3 - Game 4 at Lethbridge Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Travel to the Rose City for Game 3 of Western Conference Championship Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Sign Brock Burch to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: Round 3, Game 3 vs Spokane Chiefs - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Win 7-6 to Take Commanding Series Lead - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- 2025 Prince George Cougars WHL Prospects Draft Preview
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dan Hamhuis Award (Most Valuable Players): Josh Ravensbergen
- Cougars Past and Present Set for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Eric Brewer Award (Defenceman of the Year): Viliam Kmec
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Carson Carels