2025 Prince George Cougars WHL Prospects Draft Preview

April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Next week marks a busy stretch for the Prince George Cougars and the Western Hockey League, with several key events on the calendar.

The action begins with the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday, May 7, followed by the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, starting at 4:00 PM PDT. Fans can stream the first round for free on Victory+.

The excitement continues the following day with the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft at 8:00 AM PDT, immediately followed by Rounds 2-12 of the WHL Prospects Draft.

Cougars' Selections in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft:

Round Pick Original Team

1 17 Prince George Cougars

2 40 Prince George Cougars

3 63 Prince George Cougars

5 113 Calgary Hitmen

7 152 Saskatoon Blades

7 155 Prince George Cougars

8 178 Prince George Cougars

9 207 Everett Silvertips

10 224 Prince George Cougars

11 247 Prince George Cougars

Cougars' Selections in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft:

Round Pick

1 8

2 40

Players not selected in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible for selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, beginning in Round 2.

For full coverage of the 2025 WHL Drafts, visit WHL.ca.

