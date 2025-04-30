Chiefs Travel to the Rose City for Game 3 of Western Conference Championship Wednesday

April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs travel to Portland for Game 3 of the WHL Western Conference Championship against the Winterhawks Wednesday night. The Chiefs are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series after back-to-back wins at home last weekend.

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

