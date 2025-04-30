Vancouver Giants Part Ways with General Manager Barclay Parneta

April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that they have mutually parted ways with General Manager Barclay Parneta.

"We wish Barclay all the best in his future and thank him for his seven years as the Giants GM," Giants Majority Owner Ron Toigo said. "We've had a number of discussions since the end of the season and were unable to work something out that we were both comfortable with. I wanted this finished before the draft but was unable to do so."

Parneta was named the Giants General Manager ahead of the 2018-19 season after spending eight seasons with the Tri-City Americans as Head Scout and three as Assistant General Manager from 2015-18.

"I want to sincerely thank Ron Toigo and the entire Vancouver Giants ownership group for the opportunity to serve as General Manager over the past seven years," Parneta said. "While we were ultimately unable to reach a new agreement, I'm proud of the talented group of players and prospects we've built. The Giants are poised to be an exciting, high-performing team next season, and I wish the players and the entire organization every success in the year ahead."

Under his tenure, the Giants had a regular season record of 210-178-29-7. The Giants reached the league final in 2019.

Parneta was previously a scout for the Americans from 1990-2000, a scout with the Giants from 2000-03, and an amateur scout with the St. Louis Blues (2003-08) and Phoenix Coyotes (2008-10).

The Giants will begin a search for a new General Manager immediately.

