Giants Associate Coach Maglio Will Not Return

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that Associate Coach Adam Maglio has accepted a coaching position with EC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and will not be back for the 2025-26 season.

"I would like to thank Ron Toigo, Pete Toigo and the ownership group for the opportunity to work for the Vancouver Giants," Maglio said. "It has been a privilege over the past three seasons to work with all the staff and the players. I would like to thank the players for all of their dedication and hard work, and wish them continued success in their careers."

Maglio, 38, will join former Giants bench boss Manny Viveiros in Austria, who accepted the Head Coach position with EC Red Bull Salzburg last month. Maglio had been the Giants Associate Coach since the 2022-23 season.

"Adam is not only a great coach, but a standup human being, and he was very committed to helping develop our players both on and off the ice during his three seasons here," Giants Assistant General Manager Pete Togio said. "We thank him for the time and effort he put in, and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter."

Prior to joining the Giants, Maglio was both an Associate Coach (2019-20) and Head Coach (2020-22) with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs. Before his time in the WHL, he spent four seasons with the BCHL's Prince George Spruce Kings where he served as head coach, associate coach and assistant coach. In 2014-15, Maglio served as an assistant coach for the UBC Thunderbirds.

The Vancouver Giants would like to thank Adam for everything he put into the organization over the last three years and wish him well in his new opportunity.

