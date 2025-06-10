Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Kingsley MacLellan to Scholarship & Development Agreement

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2010-born forward Kingsley MacLellan has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of St. Albert, Alberta, MacLellan spent the 2024-25 season with the St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres of the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL). He earned Wenatchee's third selection in the recent WHL Prospects Draft, a second-round pick at 42 nd overall.

MacLellan made his debut in the Alberta Elite Hockey League's Under-15 division this past season and immediately turned heads, with 36 goals and 22 assists in 32 contests for the Sabres. He led St. Albert to a third-place finish at the provincial U15 championships, rolling up a dozen points in four games in the AEHL playoff before picking up a goal in the provincial championship tournament as well. Prior to joining the Saints, he spent two years in the Junior Prospects Hockey League with the HC Edmonton program, hammering out 81 points for its U14 team in 2023-24 and 12 more in the postseason.

"Kingsley was a player that our scouting staff were all on the same page with. He is a talented player with a good motor and the ability to play in the high-traffic areas," said Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He has the ability to create offense and finish plays, and his competitiveness and all-around game will help him adapt to the WHL. We are excited to have Kingsley in our organization, and for him to grow his game with our coaching staff."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Kingsley MacLellan on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.







