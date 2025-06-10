Nathan Free Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of Nathan Free to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said, "We drafted Nathan because of his skill and offensive ability. Following his development in the BCHL, he has become more of a well-rounded player, but continues to excel in these areas. He will add a winning tradition and veteran presence to our group."

Free was selected by Portland in the seventh round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and has spent the last three seasons with the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL (Alberta Junior Hockey League) and BCHL (British Columbia Junior Hockey League). The 2006-born forward has won a championship each of those seasons, including the AJHL title in 2022-23, World Junior A Challenge in 2023-24, and then a BCHL championship in 2024-25.

In 163 games for the Bandits, the Calgary, Alberta, native scored 75 goals, including 30 during the 2024-25 season, to go along with 91 assists, which earned him BCHL Second Team All-Star honors.

Matt Davidson, Winterhawks Director of Player Personnel, said, "A competitor and proven winner, Nathan brings championship experience with him to Portland. Nathan is a dynamic offensive player with excellent quick-strike ability. He is an elite skater who uses his quickness and pace to create scoring opportunities for both him and his teammates. We are excited to welcome Nathan and his family to the Winterhawks organization."

Free is committed to playing NCAA hockey at Penn State University following his junior career.







