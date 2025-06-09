Pšenička and Phillips Impress Scouts at 2025 NHL Combine

June 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Buffalo, NY - The annual NHL Scouting Combine began last week and concluded on Saturday with fitness testing. Ninety draft-eligible players from North America and Europe descended on Buffalo, New York, to meet with teams and complete fitness testing.

The Portland Winterhawks were represented by defenseman Max Pšenička, ranked 40th overall amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its final rankings, and prospect Mace'o Phillips, who is ranked 61st.

Over several days, players had the opportunity to be interviewed by any of the 32 NHL teams, including more in-depth conversations over dinner.

"For me, the combine was so much fun. I enjoyed every day as much as I could," Pšenička said. "I met with 26 teams, and the conversations were pretty much the same about the same topics."

Another key element of the combine was the 14 different fitness testing categories, which showcased the strength, agility, stamina, and endurance of the top-ranked players for the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

For Pšenička, a native of Praha, Czechia, he finished ninth overall in the horizontal jump (112.5 inches) and 23rd in wingspan (77.25 inches). After arriving in the Rose City in January, Pšenička has continued to grow and add weight to his frame. Since joining the Winterhawks, the right-shot rear guard has grown an inch and added seven pounds, as he was measured at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds.

"I am trying not to think about (the draft) that much and more focus on my summer and the work that has to be done here in Prague in the gym and on ice. I am not nervous for now, but I think it will come as it gets closer, but I'm really excited," Pšenička said.

Phillips' performance during fitness testing impressed many scouts in attendance as the Minnesota-born defenseman finished in the top 25 in 10 of the 14 tests. In five - horizontal jump (114.3 inches), vertical jump (23.34 inches), no-arm jump (21.25 inches), left hand grip (161 pounds), and bench press at 50% of his body weight (7.64) - he was in the top ten amongst his peers. Also, his wing span of 82 inches was tied for the second longest. Phillips is known for being a shut-down defenseman who competes hard in front of his net. At the combine, he was measured at 6-foot-5.5, 233 pounds.

Up next for Pšenička, Phillips, and the other Winterhawks players and prospects is waiting to hear their name called at the draft, which begins on June 27 at 4:00 p.m. PT with the first round. Then, rounds two through seven are on June 28 at 9:00 a.m. PT.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.