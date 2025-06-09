Defenceman Nate Yellowaga Signs with Rebels

June 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that defenceman Nate Yellowaga has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

Yellowaga was selected by the Rebels in round nine, 194th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 2008-born rearguard played in 54 games with the Brooks Bandits (AJHL/BCHL) over the last two years, compiling 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists.) The Calgary, AB native added two assists in 17 playoff games.

Yellowaga has committed to the Maine Black Bears (NCAA Division I).

Nate's dad, Kevin Yellowaga, played in the Western Hockey League from 1985-89 with Brandon, Moose Jaw, and Saskatoon.







