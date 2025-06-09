Fiddler Enjoys Experience at NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo

June 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton Oil Kings Defenceman Blake Fiddler was part of the NHL's Scouting Combine ahead of the NHL Draft last week in Buffalo, New York.

The 2007-born defender was one of 90 players invited to the event that sees all 32 NHL teams get an up close and personal look at some of the top prospects ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. Fiddler said it was a cool experience to be a part of.

"Met with a lot of teams, so I was pretty busy while I was there," Fiddler said. "But it was cool to kind of see some familiar faces from guys I played with in the past or against and national teams and stuff. I had a lot of fun."

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Blake Fiddler poses for a portrait during the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine at the HarborCenter on June 05, 2025 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

Days began early with breakfast before quickly meeting with more than half-a-dozen NHL teams each of the first three days of the event. Fiddler said he made sure to work out after his interviews to be prepared for the last two days of fitness testing.

The Frisco, Texas product said there were some unique questions, including a math activity that Fiddler said he did quite well on.

"There was one I had to flip over a page, there's 100 numbers and I had to try to find one through 100 in 30 seconds, see how many I could get," he said. "Apparently I got the high score and in that one."

Fiddler added that he was also asked the question of what animal he would be, answering with a lion, fitting with the Oil Kings.

"That was our team's motto last year and I learned a lot about lions."

A unique experience for a young hockey player, Fiddler said he felt prepared for the combine interviews, but also didn't know what to expect.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 5: Blake Fiddler #54 poses for a headshot at the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine at the LECOM Harborcenter on June 5, 2025 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I think just because I've done so many during the year already with NHL teams and then just media stuff," he said. "I think that the last two years there's been a lot of that. So kind of prepared me, you know, going into it."

As for the fitness testing, Fiddler had one of the best grip strengths at the event, finishing top-six for both his left and right hand. His wingspan, measuring 79.75 inches was tied for sixth at the event, and his Pro Agility moving left was tied for 16th at 4.35 seconds. He added that the bike exercises are ones he enjoyed and felt he did well in as well.

Next up for Fiddler will be the NHL Draft itself, which is de-centralized this year, meaning NHL teams will not be in attendance in Los Angeles. Fiddler said he's looking forward to being able to enjoy the experience with his family. Leading up to draft day, Fiddler said he's going to take a bit of a break before jumping back onto the ice.

Fiddler is ranked 26th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the draft that takes place June 28 and 29.







