Hawks in the Community- May 2025

Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. As the 2024-25 season has come to a close, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Hillsboro Hops College Info and Sports Business Night-

The Portland Winterhawks were thrilled to visit our friends at the Hillsboro Hops for their College Info and Sports Business Night! We had an incredible evening connecting with the Hillsboro community, talking all things sports industry - from how to get started in the field, to what it's like working behind the scenes in professional hockey. Our team shared personal experiences, offered career tips, and answered thoughtful questions from future sports professionals.

Huge thank you to the Hops for welcoming us and putting on such a great event. Best of luck with your season - we'll be cheering you on!

Photo credit: Hillsboro Hops

Pleasant Valley Middle School Fun Run-

For the third straight year, the Winterhawks were back in Washington for the Pleasant Valley Middle School Fun Run! We had an awesome time connecting with students and families, spreading the Winterhawks spirit beyond the Portland metro area. Events like these are a great way to grow the game and build lasting community connections.

Huge thanks to Pleasant Valley Middle School for the continued partnership - we're already looking forward to next year!

What's Next?

June is packed with exciting opportunities for the Winterhawks to connect with our community. This month, we're proud to march in the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, return to Hillsboro for the Hops' Mascot Night, and celebrate Pride all month long. These events reflect our continued commitment to honoring diversity, building relationships, and showing up for the communities that support us year-round. We can't wait to see you out there, Portland!







