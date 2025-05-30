Oil Kings Sign Landreville to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

May 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2025 second round pick Cole Landreville to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Landreville, a 2010-born forward out of St. Claude, Man., was selected 25th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft out of the Pilot Mound Hockey Academy U15 Prep squad.

"Cole has a relentless work ethic, is a two-way player, and was a leader for his team all year," said Oil Kings Director of Scouting Michael Chan. "We're excited to see him bring those intangibles forward to supercharge his development."

Landreville played 35 games this season and scored 25 goals and added 40 assists for 65 points to lead his team in all three categories. He also finished seventh in the CSSHL U15 ranks in points. Landreville also added seven points in four playoff games.

He was named CSSHL U15 Prairie Division First All-Star Team this season.

-

