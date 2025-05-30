Stu Barnes steps down as Tri-City Americans head coach

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans announced today that head coach Stu Barnes has notified the organization he will not return for the 2025-26 season.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make in my career," said Barnes. "We have a great group of young players on our team, and I am going to miss being around them day-to-day, helping them in their development and growth as hockey players."

Barnes, a minority shareholder in the organization, will remain part of the Tri-City Americans ownership group.

Barnes said he is pursuing other professional opportunities.

"Stu is not just an excellent coach, he is also a true gentleman, a great human being and a very good friend," said Americans general manager Bob Tory. "He will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to me and our entire organization."

Barnes is an "Original American", having played for the franchise in its first two seasons in Tri-City. He scored 285 points (111-174-285) in his two seasons wearing an Americans jersey.

After being drafted fourth overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1989 NHL Draft, Barnes went on to play 1,136 NHL games recording 597 points (261-336-597).

In his four years as head coach of the Americans Barnes compiled a cumulative record of 108-140-19-5, leading the team to playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025. He was named the U.S. Division's Coach of the Year in the 2022-23 season.

The Tri-City Americans and general manager Bob Tory will soon begin the search for a new head coach for the 2025-26 season.







