From Ice to Impact: MindRx Community Assist Program Gives Back this Hockey Season

The Portland Winterhawks, MindRx Group, and Sunshine Division teamed up this season turning every assist on the ice into a real assist in the community. As the Official Mental Wellness Partner of the Winterhawks, MindRx launched the 'Community Assist Program' at the start of the season, committing to donate $5 for every assist recorded during both home and away games throughout the regular season and playoffs. Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth led the charge with an impressive 105 assists, contributing to the team's 569 total assists. In the end, the program generated a $2,845 donation to support Sunshine Division's mission of providing immediate food and clothing assistance to Portland families in need.

"Sunshine Division is proud to partner with the Winterhawks and the MindRx Community Assist Program," said Kyle Camberg, Executive Director of Sunshine Division. "Community partnerships like this are the foundation of our work to help families and individuals in crisis with immediate food relief. They not only raise critical funds to fuel our mission but also raise awareness of the issues our neighbors are facing by helping to inspire local communities, partners, and volunteers to become more actively engaged. Without this kind of support, we wouldn't be able to reach nearly 100,000 households with emergency food each year."

For MindRx, the initiative also reinforced the importance of mental wellness and the power of open conversations around mental health.

"At MindRx Group, we're proud to support the Portland Winterhawks and the incredible community that rallies behind them," said Anthony Grippo, Co-Founder and Director of Operations at MindRx Group. "Just like physical health, mental health is a vital part of being strong on and off the ice. Whether you're chasing goals, facing challenges, or just trying to stay balanced, your mental well-being matters."

As a local mental health group practice, MindRx continues to offer expert, compassionate care for individuals and families across the Portland area.

"Together with the Winterhawks, we're committed to breaking the stigma and encouraging open conversations about mental health because strength starts from within," Grippo added.

As the season comes to a close, the MindRx Community Assist Program stands as a testament to what's possible when sports teams, local businesses, and nonprofits work together to create real change. With continued momentum and support, the impact will extend well beyond the ice.







