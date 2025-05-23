Tigers Beat Oceanic 5-4 in Memorial Cup Opener

The Tigers opened up the Memorial Cup with a matchup against the host, Rimouski Oceanic, on Friday night. Although they gained access to the Memorial Cup as the host, the Oceanic are a very formattable team having lost in the QMJHL Finals 4-2 to the Moncton Wildcats.

The Tigers came out firing on all cylinders in the first period and created some great scoring chances. Medicine Hat outshot Rimouski 15-11 in the opening frame and had a number of near misses on a power play midway through the period.

The Tigers would eventually open the scoring late in the first on a goal from Ryder Ritchie. Oasiz Wiesblatt let a backhand pass go from the corner that found Gavin McKenna just in front of the net on the left side. He wasn't able to get his initial shot off but was able to chip the puck over the goalie. The puck hit the crossbar but the rebound came out to Ritchie who buried it for his first of the tournament.

Rimouski was able to even the score prior to the intermission though. Maxime Coursol entered the offensive zone and passed it off to the side to Alexandre Blais. He skated in and let a wrister go that Mael Lavigne was able to tip in at the side of the net.

The Oceanic looked to build on the momentum of their late goal but neither team was able to light the lamp in the first half of the middle frame. Rimouski would strike first though 10:43 into the middle frame. Blais came out of the corner with the puck and found Mael St-Denis in front. He let a wrister go that found the top right corner to give the Oceanic their first lead of the game.

Medicine Hat would battle back though and tie things up just over four minutes later while on the power play. Tanner Molendyk moved the puck over to Bryce Pickford. He skated in and let a wrister loose from the right faceoff dot that found it's way under the goalie's glove and into the net. Wiesblatt also picked up an assist on Pickford's first of the tournament. The goal extended Pickford's goal streak to nine games, over which he's scored 11 times.

Rimouski would score another late goal to retake the lead heading into the final period. On the power play, the Oceanic moved the puck along the blue line. Mathieu Cataford took a shot from the left side of the point that bounced off a defender and then was redirected in front by Jacob Mathieu. Pier-Olivier Roy picked up the secondary assist on Mathieu's first of the Memorial Cup.

The Tigers didn't waste any time in the third period, tying the game at 3-3 just 1:08 into the frame. Jonas Woo found Pickford at the top of the left faceoff circle where he let another laser beam go. He found the top corner for his second of the game. Hunter St. Martin found the scoresheet with the secondary assist.

Medicine Hat would strike again just over four minutes later to retake the lead. Wiesblatt found McKenna with a great breakout pass that sent him in all alone. He made a nice move and rifled it top corner blocker side for his first of the tournament.

The back-and-forth game continued as Rimouski potted their third power play goal of the game with just under seven minutes remaining. Jonathan Fauchon moved the puck down to Cataford in the corner. He waited until Fauchon reset in the slot and hit him with a return pass. Fauchon let a one-timer go that found the back of the net.

Rimouski scored the late goals in the first two periods but this time it would be the Tigers' turn. With 2:41 remaining, Molendyk skated hard and beat the defender on the outside. As he got down near the corner, he fed the puck out to St. Martin who was charging down the slot. He redirected the puck past the netminder for his first of the Memorial Cup. The goal would give the Tigers a 5-4 win in their first game of the round robin.

Harrison Meneghin continued his fantastic play in net for the Tigers. He stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced. Mathis Langevin was busy in net for the Oceanic. He allowed five goals against on 38 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 38

Rimouski - 24

Special Teams:

PP: 1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 1/4 - 25%

Player of the Game: Gavin McKenna

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Oasiz Wiesblatt

The Tigers now have a couple days off before they take on the QMJHL Champion Moncton Wildcats on Monday, May 26. Game time is 5:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on TSN.







