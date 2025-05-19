Winterhawks Weekly: WHL Drafts and Player Signings

While the Portland Winterhawks' 2024-25 season ended after an improbable playoff run, the organization has transitioned into the offseason, where there is still plenty to get caught up on.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Western Hockey League conducted the 2025 Expansion Draft as the Penticton Vees began preparing for their inaugural season. Marek Schlenker was the Vees' choice from Portland. We wish Marek all the best as he continues his junior career in the Okanagan Valley!

Then, a day later, Portland welcomed 11 new players to the Winterhawks Family via a pair of drafts. Maverick McKinnon was Portland's first selection, which came 18th overall in the U.S. Priority Draft. In the second round, the Winterhawks were proud to draft Gavin Godbout 30th overall. After not holding a first or second-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft, Trevor Toyne and Crewe Schimnowski were selected 49th and 66th overall, respectively. Before the draft concluded, seven more players got their name called!

Three new additions

The future is bright in Portland with President and General Manager Mike Johnston and his Hockey Operations staff signing three players to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Alessandro Domenichelli was the first to put pen to paper as the Winterhawks' 2024 Second-Round WHL Prospects Draft selection committed to coming over from Switzerland. Since his father, Hnat, played in the WHL, Alessandro will not count towards the team's three import slots next season.

On May 13, California native Jake Gustafson joined Luke Christopherson as the second listed player to sign a contract with the Winterhawks in 2025. Gustafson played for Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA team and scored 17 goals and 19 assists in 54 games this season.

The third forward to sign was 2007-born Sam Spehar. Portland acquired the Chaska, Minnesota, native's WHL playing rights from the Calgary Hitmen on May 9. Five days later, Sam committed to Portland and will play with his younger brother, Finn, who signed in April.

Competing for the Stanley Cup

With only four teams left in the quest for the top prize in hockey, Winterhawks alumni Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes meet alumni Seth Jones and the Florida Panthers in the 2025 WHL Eastern Conference Final.

Good luck to both players in the best-of-seven series, with Game One starting at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

Representing their country

Four Winterhawks alumni, Rihards Bukarts, Rodrigo Abols, Joachim Blichfeld, and Simon Knak, are competing in the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Sweden and Denmark.

Through six games, each player has found the scoresheet: Bukarts (1G, 0A), Abols (2G, 0A), Knak (0G, 2A), and Blichfeld (2G, 6A)

Looking Ahead

Be on the lookout as the Western Hockey League will unveil its 2025-26 schedule later this summer.

