Meneghin Signs Entry-Level NHL Contract with Lightning
May 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Harrison Meneghin to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Monday, May 19.
Meneghin was selected by the Lightning in the 7th round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. This season, he played a crucial role in the Tigers' success, backstopping the team to 23 wins and recording 3 shutouts in just 35 starts. During the postseason, he delivered a standout performance, winning all but one of his starts while posting a 2.35 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. His efforts helped lead the Tigers to their sixth Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history.
In recognition of his outstanding play, Meneghin was named the 2025 Western Hockey League Playoffs MVP.
The Tigers organization congratulates Harrison and his family on this incredible achievement and wishes him continued success as he pursues his professional hockey dreams.
