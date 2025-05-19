Jarvis and Jones to Compete in 2025 NHL Eastern Conference Final

May 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize Seth Jarvis and Seth Jones for reaching the NHL Eastern Conference Final, beginning Tuesday, May 20.

Jarvis is in his fourth season with the Carolina Hurricanes after they selected him 13th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. While in Portland, he played 154 games and totaled 166 points (73G, 93A). During the 2019-2020 season, Jarvis won a silver medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, appeared in the CHL Top Prospects Game, was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team, and was the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year recipient.

Through ten playoff games, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has ten points (4G, 6A). In the series-clinching game against the Washington Capitals, he scored a goal and an assist in 20:01 of ice time.

Jones played one year with the Winterhawks but led Portland to the Memorial Cup. In addition, he picked up several individual accolades: the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award, appeared in the CHL Top Prospects Game, won a gold medal with Team USA at the World Juniors, was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star team, and was the WHL's Rookie of the Year Award recipient.

The Nashville Predators selected him fourth overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Now with the Florida Panthers, after additional stops in Columbus and Chicago, Jones has three goals and three assists in 12 games.

In total, 136 Winterhawks have laced up and played in the NHL, showcasing the strength of the 'Portland to the Pros' connection as one of the top developing programs.







