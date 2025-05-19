Giants' Viveiros Won't Return After Accepting Head Coaching Position in Pro Hockey

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that Head Coach Manny Viveiros has accepted a head coaching position in professional hockey and will not be back for the 2025-26 season.

"First off, I'd like to thank Ron Toigo and the ownership group of the Giants for the tremendous opportunity I've had," Viveiros said. "I'd also like to thank the hockey operations staff I worked with on a daily basis. More importantly, I would like to thank the players, and wish them continued success in their young careers."

Originally hired by the Giants on August 24, 2023, Viveiros has been the Giants Head Coach for the last two seasons. He compiled a regular season record of 66-58-12-0, leading the Giants to postseason berths in both years behind the bench.

"Manny is a great coach and we thank him for his two years with the Giants," Giants Majority Owner and President Ron Toigo said. "We wish him all the best back in pro hockey."

Prior to joining the Giants, Viveiros was the head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights - the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights - for three seasons. He was also an Assistant Coach with the Edmonton Oilers (2018-19), the Head Coach of the WHL's Spokane Chiefs (2019-20), the Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel for the Swift Current Broncos (2016-18), and spent nine seasons coaching professionally in Europe from 2007-2016 (seven seasons in Austria and two in Germany).

Internationally, Viveiros has been the Head Coach of Austria at multiple tournaments, including the 2014 Winter Olympics and three straight World Championships from 2012-14.

The Vancouver Giants would like to thank Manny for all the hard work he put into the organization and wish him well in his new opportunity.

The Giants search for a new head coach begins immediately.

