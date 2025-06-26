Tigers Sign Stengrim to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2007-born forward Kade Stengrim (Brainerd, MN, USA) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Kade Stengrim signing his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

"We're thrilled to welcome Kade to the Tigers. He's a power forward with a combination of size, speed, and a wicked shot that make him hard to defend. He's dangerous off the rush and has strength below the goal line protecting the puck and delivering reverse hits, bringing a unique edge to our lineup. Having proudly represented Team USA at the Hlinka Cup and competing in games with the NTDP, Kade is poised to make an immediate impact." commented Tigers Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox.

The 6'4 ¬Â³ forward suited up for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL last season netting 11 goals and adding six assists in 50 games. He also wore the red, white and blue in four games with the U.S. National U18 Team.

He also played in a couple of tournaments representing the Rocky Mountain District in the 2024 USA Hockey Boys 17 National Festival and the USA in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Kade to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.