Blades Ink their Second Pick of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Noah Fowler

June 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the signing of 2010-born forward Noah Fowler to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Quesnel, BC native was selected by the Blades in the second round (24th overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft last month.

"I'm incredibly proud and excited to sign with the Saskatoon Blades," said Fowler, "It's an amazing organization with a reputation for developing players and building a strong team culture. I've heard so many good things about the coaches, the room, and the way the team plays the game the right way. I'm also really looking forward to living in Saskatoon. I've heard the river valley is beautiful and the community really gets behind the Blades. I'm grateful for this opportunity and ready to work hard, learn, and do whatever I can to help the team succeed."

The 5-foot-11 winger dominated the U15 Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) with 29 goals and 33 assists for 62 points in 36 games. Fowler showed poise in big tournament play, scoring five goals and one assist in five games at the John Reid Memorial tournament. Fowler also scored at a goal-per-game pace with Team Canada West at the Cwench World Invite, netting six goals and two assists in six games.

"He's a guy that we're really excited about," said Blades director of scouting, Dan Tencer, "He plays the game extremely fast, with tenacity, and he's the type of kid that makes everybody around him better. You could put him in any position on the ice and he's going do his job in all three zones."

The Blades are pleased to welcome the Fowler family to the organization and look forward to working with Noah under the guidance of Dan DaSilva and his coaching staff.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.