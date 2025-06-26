Giants Name Hnat Domenichelli GM; Parker Burgess Head Coach

June 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Parker Burgess behind the bench

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: @roasted.media) Parker Burgess behind the bench(Vancouver Giants, Credit: @roasted.media)

Tsawwassen, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the hiring of Hnat Domenichelli (Edmonton, Alta.) as the club's new General Manager and Parker Burgess (Calgary, Alta.) as the team's new Head Coach.

Both were introduced at a press conference on Thursday morning at Pat Quinn's Restaurant & Bar at Tsawwassen Springs.

"Hnat is a very well-respected and well-connected individual in the hockey world who brings significant management experience to the role," Giants Majority Owner, President and Governor Ron Toigo said. "He presented a clear vision and path for our hockey club, and we're excited to see him lead our Hockey Operations."

Domenichelli, 49, is a dual Swiss/Canadian citizen, and most recently served as the General Manager of HC Lugano in the NLA (Swiss Professional Men's League) for six seasons. He was also the Assistant General Manager for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in 2023 and 2024.

As a player, Domenichelli had a decorated career in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers, winning back-to-back WHL titles and Memorial Cups in 1994 and 1995, and won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 1996 World Juniors.

He was drafted by the Hartford Whalers in the 1994 NHL Entry Draft and would go on to play 263 career NHL games with the Whalers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Minnesota Wild before heading overseas and playing professionally for 11 seasons in the NLA from 2003-14. Domenichelli also represented Switzerland in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Burgess, 40, led the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League to their first ever Clark Cup Championship this past season.

"Parker is a rising star and we're thrilled to have him lead our coaching staff," Toigo said. "His track record of not only winning, but developing young players on and off the ice made him a perfect fit. Throughout the interview process we were extremely impressed with his communication style, his knowledge and his passion for coaching."

Burgess spent three seasons with the Lumberjacks: two and a half years as Head Coach and 20 games as the Associate Head Coach. He guided the Jacks to a 92-62-7-5 (.565) regular season record and a 14-6-2 (.636) postseason record.

Prior to his time in the USHL, Burgess was the Head Coach and Assistant General Manager of the Janesville Jets in the North American Hockey League for two seasons. He was named Midwest Division Coach of the Year in 2020-21 after leading the Jets to a first-place finish with a 31-13-4 record.

Before that, Burgess was the Head Coach at Nichols College in NCAA Div. III hockey for five seasons from 2015-20 and an Assistant Coach at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota for four seasons from 2011-15, following his playing career there.

The Giants organization extends a warm welcome to both Hnat and his wife Ludovica, as well as Parker, his wife Jessie, and their two sons, Bowman and Ollie.

