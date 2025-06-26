Cougars Announce Hockey Operations Updates Ahead of 2025-26 Season

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is pleased to announce updates within the Hockey Operations department ahead of the 2025-26 Western Hockey League season. General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb, Associate Coach Jim Playfair, Assistant Coach Carter Rigby, Athletic Therapist Dave Adolph, and Equipment Manager Dane Engelhardt have all signed multi-year deals with the organization.

For Mark Lamb, this will mark his seventh full season behind the Cougars bench. The 2024 Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy winner (Coach of the Year) ranks second all-time in coaching wins for the franchise with 183 victories, trailing only Ed Dempsey (214). As General Manager, Lamb enters his eighth season with the Cougars and was the recipient of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy in the 2023-24 season, which is awarded to the WHL's Executive of the Year.

Jim Playfair returns for his third season as Associate Coach. A native of Fort St. James, BC, Playfair brings over 15 years of NHL coaching experience and continues to be a vital part of the Cougars' coaching staff.

Carter Rigby, a former WHL forward, enters his fourth season as Assistant Coach. Hailing from Penticton, BC, Rigby played four seasons in the WHL with Prince George, Kelowna, and Swift Current. He played under Mark Lamb in his 20-year-old season with the Broncos in 2014-15.

Dane Engelhardt returns for his fifth season with the club. A Regina, SK native, Englehardt has worked in Equipment roles with the Regina Pats, Calgary Hitmen, the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL, and the Regina Red Sox baseball team.

Dave Adolph enters his second season with the Cougars. Prior to his time with the Cats, he served as the Director of High Performance at Engage Sport North, where he oversaw high-performance programs for the UNBC Women's and Men's Soccer and Basketball teams, Canadian Sport School Athletes, and the Indigenous Athlete Training Program.

The Cougars are also proud to announce the promotion of Leland Mack to Director of Scouting. Mack has served on the Cougars' scouting staff since the 2019-20 season and has been the Head Coach of the Edge School in Calgary since 2022.

Mack takes over the role from Bob Simmonds, who had held the position since the 2014-15 season. Simmonds will transition into a new role as the Cougars' Director of Player Personnel, continuing his longstanding contributions to the organization's player development.







