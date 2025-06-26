Previewing Oil Kings at the 2025 NHL Draft

Edmonton, Alta. - The 2025 NHL Draft begins on Friday, June 27 and runs through Saturday, June 28 and six Edmonton Oil Kings are ranked by NHL Central Scouting and could be selected in the seven-round event.

Blake Fiddler is the highest ranked of the Oil Kings currently sitting 26th among North American Skaters. Fiddler led all Oil Kings defencemen in goals and points this season, scoring 10 times and adding 23 assists for 33 points. His 10 goals were the second most by a 17-year-old defender in Oil Kings history. Fiddler also earned a +6 rating this season.

The 6'4", 209lbs blueliner out of Frisco, Texas, also played in all 7 playoff games, earning one assist.

It was a busy season for Fiddler this year, starting all the way back in August playing for and Captaining Team U.S.A. at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, notching four points in three games. That was followed up in November playing for Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge and being an Assistant Captain at that event. Once his WHL season was completed, Fiddler then put on the Team U.S.A. jersey again at the World Under-18 Championships, tallying three points in seven games and a +8 rating as the Americans won the bronze medal. The busy year has continued into the last month or so as Fiddler also took part in the NHL's Scouting Combine in Buffalo, New York.

Scouting experts mostly have Fiddler being drafted in the first round of the draft on Friday. The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari has him ranked 17th in his rankings, while McKeens Hockey has him at 22nd. Most other rankings have Fiddler between 22nd and 30th.

If Fiddler were to go in the first round, he would be the eighth Oil King to be selected in the first round.

Lukas Sawchyn has also garnered some interest as he sits 69th among North American Skaters in Central Scouting's Rankings.

The 18-year-old had a tremendous first season in the WHL, joining the Oil Kings after spending his 16-year-old season in the USHL. Sawchyn finished third on the Oil Kings in points, and second in assists as he had 15 goals and 40 assists for 55 points. His 55 points were 10th among WHL Draft Eligible players, and his 40 assists were fourth among those players.

Sawchyn's production also puts him in the Oil Kings record books as his 55 points were tied for the second most by a rookie in team history, and he's just the second rookie in team history to hit 40 assists. In the playoffs, Sawchyn played in five games and scored two goals with an assist as well. He was also named a Finalist in the Eastern Conference for Rookie of the Year.

Once his WHL season completed, the Grande Prairie, Alta. product went to represent Canada at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships, playing in three games, earning one assist as he helped the Canadians win gold.

Sawchyn is ranked inside the top 100 by Eliteprospects.com at 87th ahead of Friday's draft, while outlets like FCHockey and Daily Faceoff have the smooth skating, skilled forward just outside the top 100 at 107th and 114th respectively.

Signed by the Oil Kings at the end of May, Andrew O'Neill heads into the draft ranked 81st by Central Scouting among North American Skaters after he spent the last two seasons playing for the U.S. National Development team. This season, spread between the Juniors, U18, and U17 team, O'Neill played 91 games overall, scoring six goals and adding 20 assists for 26 points.

The 6'2', 194lbs forward out of Fargo, North Dakota also played for the U.S. at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships, alongside Fiddler. He played in one game and earned a bronze medal. Earlier this season, O'Neill also played for the USNTDP team at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge.

Draft Prospects Hockey has O'Neill ranked at 88th for the draft, while Dobber Prospects also has the big forward inside the top 100 at 95th.

Ethan MacKenzie is in his second year of draft eligibility after a huge season with the Oil Kings on the blue line. MacKenzie was second among Oil Kings defencemen in points with 32 comprised of five goals and 27 assists. He also added two goals and three assists in seven games. The 18-year-old was named the Oil Kings Most Improved Player this season.

Recruit Scouting has MacKenzie ranked 122nd for the draft, while Eliteprospects has the blueliner at 137th.

Another player that will make his Oil Kings debut in the 2025/2026 season, Poul Andersen signed with the club in February after a season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the BCHL. He's currently ranked 161st among North American Skaters by Central Scouting.

Andersen had an excellent year with the Crusaders, scoring 29 goals and adding 30 assists for 59 points, finishing third on the team in scoring. Those 59 points were good for second among rookies in the BCHL and helped him be named to the BCHL All-Rookie team.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota product went on to add seven points in eight games in the playoffs.

In 2023/2024, the 6'1", 181lbs forward helped the Long Island Gulls win the 16U National Championship.

Between the pipes, Ethan Simcoe is ranked 27th among North American Goalies by Central Scouting and enters his second year of draft eligibility after a stellar first season in the WHL.

Signing with the Oil Kings in November, Simcoe helped form one of the best netminding duos in the WHL with Alex Worthington. The Lac du Bonnet, Man. product earned a 13-6-1-0 record in 22 games, sporting a 2.68 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage with three shutouts.

His season was one of the best in Oil Kings history by a rookie netminder. His three shutouts are tied for second in team history by a Rookie, his save percentage was the second best, while his 13 wins are tied for third.

Simcoe also started in five games in the 2025 Playoffs, stopping 107 of 123 shots he faced.

The record for most Oil Kings players taken in one draft is five back in 2014.







