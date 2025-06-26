2025 NHL Draft Preview: Martin, Schoettler, Sarkenov Among CSS Final Rankings

June 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Los Angeles, Calif. - Spokane Chiefs Owen Martin, Owen Schoettler and Assanali Sarkenov were among 67 WHL players named to the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings ahead of the 63rd annual NHL Entry Draft this weekend. The event will take place June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, with the New York Islanders holding the first overall pick. The first round will take place Friday, June 27 with rounds two through seven going through Saturday, June 28.

Owen Martin, F

Martin, a six-foot center out of Oakbank, Manitoba, put up a career-high 34 points (13G-21A) this season despite only playing 39 regular season games due to injury. He tacked on another 12 points in 20 playoff games, logging six goals and six assists and winning 209 faceoffs for the Chiefs. In his 94 career WHL games, Martin has posted 58 points on 27 goals and 31 assists.

Martin was ranked 54th among North American Skaters in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings and was originally Spokane's 27th-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Owen Schoettler, D

Schoettler, a six-foot defenseman out of Edmonton, Alberta, had a career year with the Chiefs this season, logging 18 points on five goals and 13 assists, and finishing with a +15 - all career-bests. He was one of only two Chiefs (Chase Harrington) to play in all 68 regular season games. Schoettler added four assists in the post-season.

Schoettler was ranked 138th among North American Skaters in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings and was originally Spokane's 71st-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Assanali Sarkenov, F

Sarkenov, a six-foot-four winger from Astana, Kazakhstan, chipped in 27 points (10G-17A) in his first season in a Chiefs sweater, scoring his first career WHL goal in just his second career game on September 28 versus the Tri-City Americans. Sarkenov was consistent in the post-season, logging 14 more points on nine goals and five assists over Spokane's 20 playoff games.

Sarkenov represented his country at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, scoring a goal against Slovakia.

Sarkenov was ranked 217th among North American Skaters in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings and was originally Spokane's 20th-overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

