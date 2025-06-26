2025 NHL Draft Profile: Max Pšenička

Max Pšenička's draft stock has been on a constant rise throughout the 2024-25 hockey season. For the Praha, Czechia, native, it began with representing his country at the U18 tournament.

He then started his regular season with HC Plzeň in the top league in Czechia, playing 16 games. Then, he joined HC Plzeň's U20 program for the next 20 contests.

Originally selected 32nd overall by the Kelowna Rockets in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, the Portland Winterhawks acquired his WHL playing rights via trade on October 9, 2024. Pšenička made the decision to head to North America to further his development and signed with the Winterhawks on January 10, 2025. He played 24 regular-season games for Portland, tallying one goal and six assists.

Pšenička is not afraid to jump up in the play and contribute offensively, but his impact on the game goes beyond his point production on the scoresheet. His 6-foot-5, 185-pound frame allows him to use his reach to disrupt plays and break up passes. As he got more accustomed to the smaller ice surface in North America, Pšenička worked diligently to fine-tune the small details of his game. Head coach Kyle Gustafson utilized him on the penalty kill and occasionally on the power play, depending on the situation.

In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Pšenička continued to be a reliable option, which earned him an increase in average ice time of over three minutes compared to the regular season. He also surpassed his point total from the regular season in just 18 games with one goal and seven assists.

The right-shot defenseman attended the 2025 NHL Combine, where he impressed scouts during the interview process and the fitness testing.

Pšenička will return to Portland next season with valuable experience and play an increased role on the backend after a couple of Portland veterans aged out of the WHL.

His development reamins on an upward trajectory, and NHL Central Scouting took notice, placing him as the No. 40-ranked North American skater on its final rankings. He consistently ranks in the top 60 amongst other draft rankings: 31st by Elite Prospects, 34th on Daily Faceoff, 42nd by DobberProspects, 44th by TSN's Bob McKenzie, and 54th by FloHockey's Chris Peters.







