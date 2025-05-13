Jake Gustafson Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks

May 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Jake Gustafson to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said, "Jake is a player we listed a couple of years ago because of his potential. It was good to see him develop at Shattuck this year into a really solid two-way forward."

Portland added the San Jose, California native to its protected list in February 2024.

Standing 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, Gustafson adds size to the Winterhawks forward corps. During his 2024-25 season, the 2008-born forward played with Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA team and scored 17 goals and 19 assists in 54 games. Gustafson's development has been on the incline since posting a team-leading 34 goals in 43 games with the San Jose Jr. Sharks U15 program two years ago.

Greg Sampson, Assistant to the General Manager and Director of U.S. Scouting, said, "Jake's ability to protect the puck and make intelligent plays is what stands out in his game. A true 200-foot player who's quick to recover and get above the puck on the back check. He can really move at 6'3" and is a threat to score or facilitate off the rush."

Jake's father, Jon, is the President of the San Jose Barracuda organization in the American Hockey League.

He joins current Winterhawks Reed Brown, Owen Chapman, Jordan Duguay, and Luke Wilfley as signed 2008-born forwards.

Gustafson is committed to playing NCAA hockey at Colorado College following his junior career.







